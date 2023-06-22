7on7 State Tournament Division ll and lll pool play kicks off

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Over at Veteran’s Park in College Station Division ll and lll pool play kicks off the 7on7 State Tournament.

In Division 2, The Cameron Yoemen won one out of their three games finishing third in Pool E (D2). The Yoemen will compete for the D2 Championship starting Friday against Bay City at 8:45 a.m.

Hearne kicked off division 3 play this morning against Millsap. The Eagles also went 1-for-3 on the day finishing third in Pool H (D3). Hearne begins their championship run tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. against Tidehaven.

Lexington won two games today including an 18-12 overtime win over Dilley. The Eagles will play Eastland tomorrow 8 a.m.

