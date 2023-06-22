7on7 State Tournament Division ll and lll pool play kicks off

Texas 7on7 State tournament kicks off
Texas 7on7 State tournament kicks off(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Over at Veteran’s Park in College Station Division ll and lll pool play kicks off the 7on7 State Tournament.

In Division 2, The Cameron Yoemen won one out of their three games finishing third in Pool E (D2). The Yoemen will compete for the D2 Championship starting Friday against Bay City at 8:45 a.m.

Hearne kicked off division 3 play this morning against Millsap. The Eagles also went 1-for-3 on the day finishing third in Pool H (D3). Hearne begins their championship run tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. against Tidehaven.

Lexington won two games today including an 18-12 overtime win over Dilley. The Eagles will play Eastland tomorrow 8 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Johnson is now in the Brazos County Detention Center charged with two counts of murder.
Report: Deadly shooting may be the result of feud between neighbors in College Station
Brian Jutson remains in the Brazos County Detention Center Wednesday with a $500,000 bond.
Man remains in custody, charged with killing his wife in College Station home
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
Wind damaged a sign outside a fast food restaurant along I-45 in Leon County on Wednesday.
Wednesday’s storms tear through northern Brazos Valley, causing widespread damage
The murder happened Tuesday morning at a home on Renee Lane between Leyla Lane and Barron Road...
College Station man facing murder charge for reportedly stabbing, killing his wife

Latest News

Bryan High promotes Keith Jackson to head boys basketball coach
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Texas A&M Athletics, City of College Station Partner on “Small Business Game Changer” Campaign
Rodrigues Run at the Amateur Championship ends in Round of 16