Aggieland Safari celebrates World Giraffe Day

The day aims to bring awareness to the challenges the animals face in the wild.
The day aims to bring awareness to the challenges the animals face in the wild.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Families had the opportunity to celebrate World Giraffe Day at Aggieland Safari’s World Giraffe Day Festival Wednesday. The day aims to bring awareness to the challenges the animals face in the wild. It also spotlights organizations like the Global Conservation Force that work to combat giraffe extinction.

The safari’s head of education, Zachary Perez, said giraffes are important to the ecosystem, especially in Africa.

“They’re leaf eaters,” Perez said. “They eat on the acacia tree all day. They go eat this acacia tree over there. They’re spreading pollination. They’re very important to the ecosystem.”

Along with learning more about giraffes, event attendees were able able to enjoy food trucks, a silent auction, a conservation station, a raffle and crafts. All of the funds raised will go to giraffe conservation.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The murder happened Tuesday morning at a home on Renee Lane between Leyla Lane and Barron Road...
College Station man facing murder charge for reportedly stabbing, killing his wife
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
The new spending, which was contained in several bills, is the first time in history the Texas...
Undergraduate tuition, academic fees for Texas residents frozen for next two years
The officer has been identified as Coleman Decker, a 4-year veteran of the Caldwell Police...
Caldwell police officer continues to recover after being shot
Brian Jutson remains in the Brazos County Detention Center Wednesday with a $500,000 bond.
Man remains in custody, charged with killing his wife in College Station home

Latest News

Winds in excess of 60mph likely caused damage and power outages across a large swath of the area.
Wednesday’s storms tear through northern Brazos Valley, widespread wind damage
Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial will begin Sept. 5, with his attendance required
Bryan prepares for state 7 on 7 tournament
The Twisted Crown Foundation is working on a film and will be using Hearne and Calvert as the...
Nonprofit working to bring healing through the arts