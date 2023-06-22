Aggieland Safari celebrates World Giraffe Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Families had the opportunity to celebrate World Giraffe Day at Aggieland Safari’s World Giraffe Day Festival Wednesday. The day aims to bring awareness to the challenges the animals face in the wild. It also spotlights organizations like the Global Conservation Force that work to combat giraffe extinction.

The safari’s head of education, Zachary Perez, said giraffes are important to the ecosystem, especially in Africa.

“They’re leaf eaters,” Perez said. “They eat on the acacia tree all day. They go eat this acacia tree over there. They’re spreading pollination. They’re very important to the ecosystem.”

Along with learning more about giraffes, event attendees were able able to enjoy food trucks, a silent auction, a conservation station, a raffle and crafts. All of the funds raised will go to giraffe conservation.

