Brenham police officer named 2023 American Legion Police Officer of the Year

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s First Responders Salute goes out to Officer Eric Crosby from the Brenham Police Department.

He was recently selected as the 2023 American Legion Police Officer of the Year for Post 48 in Brenham.

The award goes to a well-rounded officer who has exceeded the requirements expected and has a distinct pattern of community service.

It also considers heroic acts and public service.

The city says the award shows Officer Crosby’s dedication to Brenham and the surrounding areas.

“We are extremely proud of Officer Crosby and of the recognition of this very special award from the American Legion and it is proof of his service to our community and our citizens,” Chief Ron Parker said.

Officer Crosby has been with the Brenham Police Department since March 2022.

