Brenham police officer named 2023 American Legion Police Officer of the Year

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s First Responders Salute goes out to Officer Eric Crosby from the Brenham Police Department.

He was recently selected as the 2023 American Legion Police Officer of the Year for Post 48 in Brenham.

The award goes to a well-rounded officer who has exceeded the requirements expected and has a distinct pattern of community service.

It also considers heroic acts and public service.

Story continues below

Brenham police officer named 2023 American Legion Police Officer of the Year
Brenham police officer named 2023 American Legion Police Officer of the Year(KBTX)

The city says the award shows Officer Crosby’s dedication to Brenham and the surrounding areas.

“We are extremely proud of Officer Crosby and of the recognition of this very special award from the American Legion and it is proof of his service to our community and our citizens,” Chief Ron Parker said.

Officer Crosby has been with the Brenham Police Department since March 2022.

If you have a first responder that deserves recognition, please send us their information to the First Responders Salute presented by Waltman Grisham. They can be featured on KBTX Tuesday nights at 10 pm.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The murder happened Tuesday morning at a home on Renee Lane between Leyla Lane and Barron Road...
College Station man facing murder charge for reportedly stabbing, killing his wife
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
The new spending, which was contained in several bills, is the first time in history the Texas...
Undergraduate tuition, academic fees for Texas residents frozen for next two years
The officer has been identified as Coleman Decker, a 4-year veteran of the Caldwell Police...
Caldwell police officer continues to recover after being shot
Brian Jutson remains in the Brazos County Detention Center Wednesday with a $500,000 bond.
Man remains in custody, charged with killing his wife in College Station home

Latest News

Captain Will Wheeler
Crabb’s Prairie Volunteer Firefighters nominated for Huntsville Item’s Reader’s Choice Awards
Brenham Police Department names new assistant police chief
Lloyd Powell promoted to Brenham Assistant Chief of Police.
Brenham Police Department names new assistant police chief
Several Bryan firefighters were recently recognized by the 100 Club for their bravery in...
Bryan firefighters recognized for heroic efforts while responding to house fire