Bryan Fire Department offers heat related safety advice

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Excessive heat poses a significant risk to people’s health, including heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Chris Lamb with the Bryan Fire Department offers advice to stay safe from heat-related illness.

The best way to avoid heat-related illness is to limit your time outside when the temperatures are high.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, stay in the shade if possible, and drink water before and after any strenuous activity. Lamb recommends drinking 10 ounces of water for every 10 minutes you’re outside in the heat.

Symptoms of heat-related illness include not sweating, dizziness upon standing, and muscle cramps.

Lamb runs the Bryan Fire Department’s Community Paramedic Program, which sends a community paramedic to non-emergency calls and helps the patient without the need for an ambulance or trip to the ER.

The program has also introduced technologies in testing and telehealth that expanded capabilities in the department.

For more information, go to the Bryan Fire Department’s website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.