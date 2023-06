BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High School has promoted assistant coach Keith Jackson (third from left) to head coach for the boys basketball program.

Jackson is replacing Jonathan Hines (second from left) who was named head coach in 2019 after six seasons as an assistant.

Hines is moving into administration.

(Re) Introducing Coach Jackson as the next Head Coach of the Bryan Vikings! Thank you to Coach Hines, and best of luck moving into Administration. This is a great day to be a Viking! Time to focus on the work! @BHSVikingFB @BHSLadyVikings @willijan74 @BryanISDSports pic.twitter.com/W42MUAVEPm — Viking Basketball (@BHSVikingHoops) June 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.