Bryan woman says she was targeting by thieves while leaving the bank

“Bank jugging” or simply “jugging” refers to a scheme in which a thief or thieves will follow bank customers suspected of having cash as they leave banks or other financial institutions.
Surveillance cameras caught the moment a thief broke into a Bryan woman's car and took her purse.
Surveillance cameras caught the moment a thief broke into a Bryan woman's car and took her purse.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman says she may be the victim of ‘bank jugging’ and she’s making a plea for thieves to return her personal belongings.

Roxie Sauseda believes she was followed from the Chase bank on Boonville Road Wednesday afternoon to another business nearby. When she exited her vehicle and went inside, the thieves pulled up next to her vehicle, got inside, and then took off with her purse.

“Bank jugging” or simply “jugging” refers to a scheme in which a thief or thieves will follow bank customers suspected of having cash as they leave banks or other financial institutions. The offenders then follow the customer to their next location and either attempt to take the money by force or break into the victim’s vehicle.

Sauseda tells News 3′s Rusty Surette the crooks took off with her purse which contained cash that she had just taken out of the bank, a social security card, her checkbook, and photos of her children.

Sauseda thought her doors were locked and said this is a lesson learned that she wants to share with others.

She’s just hoping her personal items like the old photos of her kids are returned.

“At this point, they can keep the purse and cash. I really just want my photos returned and my personal belongings,” said Sauseda. “They can just put those belongings in a bag someplace and leave it somewhere. I just want my things returned. Those are photos I can’t get back.”

A spokesman for the Bryan Police Department on Thursday did confirm an investigation is ongoing.

To avoid becoming a bank jugging victim, follow these guidelines:

  • Always be aware of your surroundings. If you see suspicious persons or vehicles in bank parking lots, notify bank personnel.
  • Conceal your bank deposit bags, coin boxes, or envelopes as you enter and leave the bank.
  • Take your bank bag or envelope with you to your next destination. Don’t hide it in your vehicle.
  • Avoid falling into routines, such as going to the bank at the same time of day carrying the same bank bag.
  • After making large withdrawals, don’t go directly to your next destination. Drive around a random block to see if a vehicle is following you.

If you feel you are being followed, call 9-1-1 and drive to your closest police station.

