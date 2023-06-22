College Station police investigating shooting on Potomac Place

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is on scene working a shooting investigation in the 1800 block of Potomac Place near Southwest Parkway.

No word yet on any injuries or suspects.

KBTX has a reporter on their way to the scene.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Officers are currently working a shooting investigation in the 1800 block of Potomac and Southwest Pkwy. CID, Crime Scene and PIO have been notified. Media staging is at Parkway Baptist Church on Southwest Pkwy. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/WugWUvVi7H — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) June 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.