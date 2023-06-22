College Station police investigating shooting on Potomac Place

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is on scene working a shooting investigation in the 1800 block of Potomac Place near Southwest Parkway.

No word yet on any injuries or suspects.

KBTX has a reporter on their way to the scene.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

