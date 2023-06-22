Design your dream couch at Dirt Road Rustics

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Veronica Fly and Cheyenne Castilleja, mother and daughter duo at Dirt Road Rustic, are ready to help you design your dream couch.

“One of our main items that we carry at Dirt Road Rustics are custom couches,” said Fly. “You’re able to customize the layout, the fabric, your pillow fabrics and just make it perfect for your home.”

And one of the great things offered is Family Life Fabric which is great if you have kids or animals.

With so many different swatches to choose from, you’ll definitely find the colors to compliment your room.

“One of the things we like to let our customers know is that our cushions are double sided, so there’s fabric on both sides. A lot of the times when you buy couches, you’ll only get fabric on one side. This increases your life of your couch so you can flip those cushions,” said Fly.

“Another one of our favorite parts about our couches are the pillow selections,” said Castilleja. “You don’t get stuck with any ugly pillows. You get to choose all of your fabrics to make it perfect for your house.”

Stop by Dirt Road Rustic to find more décor and options to beautify your home.

Customer Appreciation Night is happening on July 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The store located at 12669 State Highway 30 in College Station.

There will be door, prizes, giveaways, and door busters. Everything in the store will be 30% off.

