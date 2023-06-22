Keep your home temperature under control with metal roofing

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Texas heat is brutal, but Schulte Roofing has solutions to keep the temperature inside your home under control.

“Metal roofs are heat reflective as opposed to composition shingle roofs, which absorb heat. Anytime you can reflect the heat here in Texas, it’s a good thing,” Josh Schulte explained.

Schulte says the most common question with metal roofs is if they are loud during storms.

“Truthfully, because you have so much insulation in your attic and then a ceiling, you’ve got sheetrock and things like that, you rarely ever hear the rain. For some people, that’s a good thing. For some people, they want to hear the rain. We can help. We can help design the framing to where the underside of the metal is exposed, so if someone wanted to go outside on the porch, they could hear the rain,” Schulte said.

If you need help designing the perfect roof for your home, the Schulte Roofing website has a 3D Roofing Visualizer.

For more information, call Schulte Roofing at 800-FOR-ROOF or visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.