Keep your home temperature under control with metal roofing

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Texas heat is brutal, but Schulte Roofing has solutions to keep the temperature inside your home under control.

“Metal roofs are heat reflective as opposed to composition shingle roofs, which absorb heat. Anytime you can reflect the heat here in Texas, it’s a good thing,” Josh Schulte explained.

Schulte says the most common question with metal roofs is if they are loud during storms.

“Truthfully, because you have so much insulation in your attic and then a ceiling, you’ve got sheetrock and things like that, you rarely ever hear the rain. For some people, that’s a good thing. For some people, they want to hear the rain. We can help. We can help design the framing to where the underside of the metal is exposed, so if someone wanted to go outside on the porch, they could hear the rain,” Schulte said.

If you need help designing the perfect roof for your home, the Schulte Roofing website has a 3D Roofing Visualizer.

For more information, call Schulte Roofing at 800-FOR-ROOF or visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Johnson is now in the Brazos County Detention Center charged with two counts of murder.
Report: Deadly shooting may be the result of feud between neighbors in College Station
Brian Jutson remains in the Brazos County Detention Center Wednesday with a $500,000 bond.
Man remains in custody, charged with killing his wife in College Station home
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
Wind damaged a sign outside a fast food restaurant along I-45 in Leon County on Wednesday.
Wednesday’s storms tear through northern Brazos Valley, causing widespread damage
The murder happened Tuesday morning at a home on Renee Lane between Leyla Lane and Barron Road...
College Station man facing murder charge for reportedly stabbing, killing his wife

Latest News

Design your dream couch today
Design your dream couch at Dirt Road Rustics
THE THR3E(Recurring) - Dirt Road Rustics
THE THR3E(Recurring) - Schulte Roofing
Have a teen who will be driving soon?! Sign them up to attend the UPS Road Code program led by...
Boys & Girls Club keeping teens safe behind the wheel with free workshop