Legends Event Center brings thousands of visitors to Aggieland in first 6 months

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Legends Event Center has been open for 6 months, but Destination Bryan says has already brought in millions of dollars to the area.

“We already have this demand wanting to come in for the 13 events that account for $10.9 million in economic impact that we’re injecting into the community. So those expenditures are going straight to our hotels, our restaurants, our retail, gas stations, a number of different things. It’s putting money into the community’s pockets,” Destination Bryan Executive Director, John Friebele, said.

Friebele says this impact has proved that Midtown has a lot of potential. Just down the road sits Big Shots Golf, and soon: outdoor volleyball courts, a boardwalk and Schulman Movie Bowl Grill.

“I keep telling the city that they keep making our job easier for bringing visitors to town and Midtown’s absolutely a key asset,” Friebele said. “It’s going to be just a hub of activity and what I think you’re going to see with Midtown specifically is you’re going to see business continue to develop around Midtown.”

