LIVE: Marlin High School graduation ceremony

Seniors will walk the stage a month after a district audit plunged the graduating class into chaos
By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin High School seniors are getting ready to finally receive their high school diplomas at graduation, one month after the district announced it was delaying graduation when only five students met the requirements.

The graduation will be held at 5 p.m. June 22 where 38 students will line up to walk on stage in the auditorium.

The district was able to extend the academic school year by working with Texas Education Agency (TEA) allowing students to make up attendance time and complete courses.

“Since the initial announcement on May 22, we have had a number of students just come in before school and after school to make their attendance seat time or complete all their courses,” said Marlin Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Darryl J. Henson.

The delay was not taken lightly, as frustrations erupted when students and parents were notified. Parents demanded accountability and the district responded with changes.

“Our job is to be educators to not be punitive and we have to provide more students with opportunities to show success,” said Henson.

Henson will be working as the high school principal with the interim principal to ensure accountability.

