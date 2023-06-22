Madison County faces extensive repairs following storm damage

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madison County is facing extensive repairs following damage from Wednesday night’s storm.

Heavy winds and rain damaged power lines causing outages across the county. The storm’s damage affected local businesses such as Tractor Supply Co. where windows were broken as well as neighborhoods where roofs were damaged and fences knocked down.

Power company crews worked to repair power lines and cut blocking trees.

