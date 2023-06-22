Nonprofit working to bring healing through the arts

The Twisted Crown Foundation is working on a film and will be using Hearne and Calvert as the...
The Twisted Crown Foundation is working on a film and will be using Hearne and Calvert as the backdrops.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne and Calvert will soon be the backdrops of an upcoming film. It’s being directed and produced by the team behind the Twisted Crown Foundation. The nonprofit aims to support survivors of abuse and domestic violence along with other groups with the same mission.

The film is part of the organization’s Healing Initiative, which aims to support survivors’ healing journeys through the arts. El Dubois, the organization’s co-founder and film producer, hopes the film sparks conversations about abuse of all kinds.

“That’s one of our main goals for the foundation and the film is to change the narrative and make it okay to talk about,” Dubois said.

The film will be set in a rural community in the 1950s and will follow the characters’ journeys to finding hope. It’ll also focus on community, according to the film’s director J. Mackie Matysiak.

“It’s about getting to that light at the end of the tunnel,” Matysiak said.

Production starts June 30, and the team expects the film to be complete by the fall. This is only the first of more to come, according to Dubois.

“Our foundation goals are to not just help survivors, help heal them through the arts but ultimately make legislative changes, bring educational programs,” Dubois said.

Along with film, the organization plans to add music and crafting projects among other things to its Healing Initiative. The organization is also working with educators to bring programs to schools that address topics like bullying.

“If we can address this early on, hopefully, the next generations to come will be better and do better,” organization co-founder and vice president Vanessa Flores said.

To learn more about the organization and its initiatives, click here. If you’d like to be a part of the production, you can find the team’s contact information here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The murder happened Tuesday morning at a home on Renee Lane between Leyla Lane and Barron Road...
College Station man facing murder charge for reportedly stabbing, killing his wife
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
The new spending, which was contained in several bills, is the first time in history the Texas...
Undergraduate tuition, academic fees for Texas residents frozen for next two years
The officer has been identified as Coleman Decker, a 4-year veteran of the Caldwell Police...
Caldwell police officer continues to recover after being shot
Brian Jutson remains in the Brazos County Detention Center Wednesday with a $500,000 bond.
Man remains in custody, charged with killing his wife in College Station home

Latest News

The officer has been identified as Coleman Decker, a 4-year veteran of the Caldwell Police...
Caldwell police officer continues to recover after being shot
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 11pm
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect through Wednesday evening
Rudder preps for state 7 on 7 tournament
Focus at Four: Bryan mom shares how she lost her son as part of ‘Faces of Drunk Driving’...
Focus at Four: Bryan mom shares how she lost her son as part of ‘Faces of Drunk Driving’ campaign from TxDOT