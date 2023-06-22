Nonprofit working to bring healing through the arts

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne and Calvert will soon be the backdrops of an upcoming film. It’s being directed and produced by the team behind the Twisted Crown Foundation. The nonprofit aims to support survivors of abuse and domestic violence along with other groups with the same mission.

The film is part of the organization’s Healing Initiative, which aims to support survivors’ healing journeys through the arts. El Dubois, the organization’s co-founder and film producer, hopes the film sparks conversations about abuse of all kinds.

“That’s one of our main goals for the foundation and the film is to change the narrative and make it okay to talk about,” Dubois said.

The film will be set in a rural community in the 1950s and will follow the characters’ journeys to finding hope. It’ll also focus on community, according to the film’s director J. Mackie Matysiak.

“It’s about getting to that light at the end of the tunnel,” Matysiak said.

Production starts June 30, and the team expects the film to be complete by the fall. This is only the first of more to come, according to Dubois.

“Our foundation goals are to not just help survivors, help heal them through the arts but ultimately make legislative changes, bring educational programs,” Dubois said.

Along with film, the organization plans to add music and crafting projects among other things to its Healing Initiative. The organization is also working with educators to bring programs to schools that address topics like bullying.

“If we can address this early on, hopefully, the next generations to come will be better and do better,” organization co-founder and vice president Vanessa Flores said.

To learn more about the organization and its initiatives, click here. If you’d like to be a part of the production, you can find the team’s contact information here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.