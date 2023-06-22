Texas A&M Athletics, City of College Station Partner on “Small Business Game Changer” Campaign

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An early-season 2023-24 Aggie men’s basketball game will be sponsored by a “Small Business Game Changer” in a collaboration between Texas A&M Athletics and the City of College Station.

Attributes of a “Small Business Game Changer” include imagination, resourcefulness, motivation and fresh and innovative ideas that positively impact the community. ”Our small businesses play a critical role in our community by offering unique products and services, providing job opportunities, and maintaining the character and distinctiveness of College Station,” City of College Station Chief Development Officer Natalie Ruiz said. “This partnership is one way to recognize the meaningful difference they make every day in the Heart of Aggieland.”

“We appreciate our partnership with the City of College Station and being a part of continued efforts for economic development within the Texas A&M community,” Texas A&M Deputy Athletics Director Chris Park added. “This campaign showcases the commitment to local businesses who’ve dedicated their time and passion to serving the 12th Man right here in Aggieland. Telling the story of a special small businesses in conjunction with our basketball program provides a unique opportunity for exposure throughout a gameday at Reed Arena.”

The game sponsorship will include:

Pregame on-court recognition

In-venue videoboard branding and public address takeover moments

Radio broadcast assets

Opportunity for on-site tabling activation

Inclusion in social/digital promotion leading up to the game from Texas A&M Athletics channels

If you have a favorite local small business that you think is changing the game, tell us why at this nomination link for their chance to own a gameday with Texas A&M Athletics! No purchase is necessary to nominate, but the Small Business Game Changer must have a physical store front in College Station, Texas.

