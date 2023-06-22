Town to host memorial for newborn girl found dead in garbage truck

Police in Ohio are investigating after the body of a newborn girl was found in the back of a garbage truck. (Credit: WBNS via CNN Newsource)
By WBNS Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WBNS) - Police in Plain City, Ohio, are trying to unravel a mystery.

The body of a newborn girl with her umbilical cord still attached was found in the back of a garbage truck last Thursday.

The identity of the mother or father is unknown, as well as where the infant was born or died.

Nadia Melescchuk has called Plain City, Ohio, her home for over 30 years, but she says Thursday’s tragedy shook the small town.

“It was so brutal,” she said.

Plain City Police Chief Dale McKee said no matter where the baby girl was from, she will forever be part of the community.

“I said from Day 1, I felt like this baby never had a proper life. So the one thing I wanted to do and one thing the community wanted to do is make sure that this baby had a proper burial,” he said.

Thanks to community donations, the town will be hosting a memorial Saturday at the Ferguson Funeral Home, followed by a burial at Forest Grove Cemetery. McKee said this was a joint collaboration from multiple village agencies coming together.

“This is the Plain City I know. I’ve been here 27 years. I’ve seen Plain City do this so many times and just want to help out,” he said.

Mayor Jody Carny said as a mother, she mourns with her community.

“You want to hope that everybody has a good life. In reality, there are some people out there that do not have good situations or people or family to turn to,” she said.

Carney said if you find yourself in a difficult situation as a new parent, there are resources in the community for support.

“I think our local churches are really good resources along with we have daily needs assistance, which may help young mothers that may not have a support system to finding the resources,” she said.

“Babies are precious. They are a gift from God,” Melescchuk said.

As of Wednesday evening, the investigation in the death was ongoing.

Police are reaching out to the public in hopes of receiving information about the possible parents and uncovering what happened.

Copyright 2023 WBNS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Jutson remains in the Brazos County Detention Center Wednesday with a $500,000 bond.
Man remains in custody, charged with killing his wife in College Station home
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
The murder happened Tuesday morning at a home on Renee Lane between Leyla Lane and Barron Road...
College Station man facing murder charge for reportedly stabbing, killing his wife
College Station police investigating shooting on Potomac Place.
2 dead following Wednesday night shooting in College Station
The Bryan Police Department are expected to increase presence following a grant from TxDOT.
Bryan Police Department to increase traffic enforcement following TxDOT grant

Latest News

Reports from storm chasers and meteorologists on social media showed considerable damage around...
Tornadoes tear through northwest Texas town, killing 4 people and causing widespread damage
First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden welcome India Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a...
India’s Modi is getting a state visit with Biden, but the glitz is shadowed by human rights concerns
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River water rights case
GRAPHIC: Emergency rescues of marine mammals are taking place up and down the central coast...
Toxic algae suspected in deaths of sea lions and dolphins on Southern California coast