Treat of the Day: Bryan Police give an inside look into its cadet training

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -If you ever wonder what it’s like to go through the police academy, the Bryan Police Department’s social media pages will give you an inside look.

You’ll see what cadets are learning from morning to night and how they train to be police officers. You’ll also get to see some of the physical training they must go through.

The Bryan police department police academy is a 22-week basic police academy, certified by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

