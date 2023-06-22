Tropical Depression Four forms in the Central Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Halfway between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles, Tropical Depression Four has formed in the Central Atlantic.

Here are the details on Tropical Depression Four as of 4 am:

Maximum Wind Speed Movement Central Pressure Location 35 mph West at 12 mph 1007 mb 1325 miles east of the Lesser Antilles

Through the utilization of satellite imagery, the National Hurricane Center has determined the increased organization and intensity of tropical wave AL93 has prompted an upgrade to a tropical depression. Tropical Depression Four, now with a well-defined center and deep convection, is moving west-northwest at 10 mph, and is expected to accelerate in that direction over the next several days. Most models are in agreement concerning this system’s development and movement, placing the depression just northwest of Puerto Rico by Monday morning. No impacts are expected for the Brazos Valley at this time.

As far as intensification is concerned, environmental conditions are favorable for strengthening over the next few days, with tropical storm classification possible as soon as this afternoon. With that being said, model guidance shows vertical wind shear strengthening by Sunday, inhibiting any further intensification.

While no impacts are expected here in the Brazos Valley, we will continue to monitor this development and keep you updated. If you want to track the season along with us, you can download the 2023 Hurricane Tracking Chart here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.