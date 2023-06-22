Wednesday’s storms tear through northern Brazos Valley, causing widespread damage

Many without power with another hot day on the way
Winds in excess of 60mph likely caused damage and power outages across a large swath of the area.
Winds in excess of 60mph likely caused damage and power outages across a large swath of the area.
By Max Crawford
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We didn’t all find storms, but many who did will now have some cleaning up to do Thursday.

Two different complexes of thunderstorms roared through the Heart of Texas Wednesday, leaving damage from Western Texas and into portions of the Brazos Valley. An 82mph wind gust was confirmed in Corsicana, just north of the area. That same storm swept down the I-45 corridor and into the Brazos Valley.

Trees snapped, roofs pealed back, and some additional damage to businesses, including broken glass and standing water were reported in Normangee and Madisonville.

Some small hail was reported in stronger parts of the storm, but wind and lightning were the main impacts with these storms.

That same storm pushed winds out well away from the rain, generating gusts over 30mph well into B/CS and other parts of the Brazos Valley. That outflow cooled Easterwood Field almost 20 degrees over the course of two hours, actually pushing the reading below the initial low for the day, where the airport only bottomed out at 82° ahead of sunrise.

