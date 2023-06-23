Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Cosmo

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cosmo is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for June 23.

This sweet kitten is about two-months-old. He was born at the shelter in April 2023. Most of his siblings have found a family and he’s ready to find a forever home as well.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

Take a look at Cosmo and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

