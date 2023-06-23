Aggieland Outfitters welcomes thousands of visitors for 7 on 7 State Tournament

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Elite 7on7 Football Tournament is back for another year at Veterans Park so and with that comes hundreds of players and their families from across the state of Texas.

Aggieland Outfitters is ready to say a big “Howdy!” to all of Aggieland’s visitors.

“We have a whole selection of kids merchandise to adult merchandise for mom and dad. The 7on7 tournament is bringing over 3,000 people to our local community, which is really awesome, so we can give them a piece of Aggieland to take home with them. We have everything from stuffed animals, stuffed footballs, real footballs, outfits for the kids, hats. And then we also have our custom jerseys too. They’re adult size, but little man or little woman can grow into it when they’re ready to be Aggies themselves,” Thomas Ehrhardt said.

If visitors are rooting for another team, that’s okay. Aggieland Outfitters still has plenty to offer them.

“We have a lot of stuff that isn’t Texas A&M specific. So if someone is rooting for another team, which we don’t encourage, they can come here and just get fun, maroon stuff or maybe even just Texas tourism stuff,” Ehrhardt said.

Ehrhardt says the 7on7 tournament is great for building tourism in the Brazos Valley and the team at Aggieland Outfitters is excited to meet everyone.

“3000 new people, new faces are coming to Aggieland. I’m excited to welcome them, whether they win or lose,” he said.

Aggieland Outfitters is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

