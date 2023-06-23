All Bryan-College Station teams advance to 7on7 Championship Bracket
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - All four Bryan-College Station teams advance to the Championship Bracket on Saturday.
Bryan, Rudder, A&M Consolidated and College Station took home two wins each in pool play to make the cut.
A&M Consolidated will begin championship play against Weis at 8:45 a.m. on field 1B.
Also at 8:45 a.m. Rudder will take on North Crowley 3B.
College Station will play Willis on 12B at 8:45 a.m.
Bryan kicks off at 8:45 a.m. on field 4B.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.