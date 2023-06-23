All Bryan-College Station teams advance to 7on7 Championship Bracket

Tyson Turner celebrates Bryan win
Tyson Turner celebrates Bryan win(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - All four Bryan-College Station teams advance to the Championship Bracket on Saturday.

Bryan, Rudder, A&M Consolidated and College Station took home two wins each in pool play to make the cut.

A&M Consolidated will begin championship play against Weis at 8:45 a.m. on field 1B.

Also at 8:45 a.m. Rudder will take on North Crowley 3B.

College Station will play Willis on 12B at 8:45 a.m.

Bryan kicks off at 8:45 a.m. on field 4B.

