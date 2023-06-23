Bryan High BBQ team competes in national competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Viking Pit Smokers are nationally ranked following their inaugural season.

The team competed last weekend in Round Rock in the National High School BBQ Championships, and out of 60 teams, they placed in the top 10 in two categories.

They earned 6th place in the pork chop competition and 9th place in the taco competition.

The Viking Pit Smokers only began preparing for competition in January before their first competition in April, which earned them a place in the state competition, where they ranked 11th.

Guided by Chef Brad Dees and Chef Josh Neubauer, the Viking Pit Smokers use a smoker created by Bryan High welding students.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.