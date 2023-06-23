Bryan ISD making progress on new Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD’s new Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex is starting to come together.

Crews are now working on constructing the structure of the building.

They are also still working on pouring some concrete slabs.

The complex will be the home of Bryan ISD’s Transportation, Maintenance, School Nutrition, Custodial and Records Management Departments.

During a groundbreaking ceremony held earlier this year, Bryan ISD said the complex should be open in June 2024.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.