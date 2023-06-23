Bryan man sentenced to 20 years following felony convictions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man will spend the next 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to two felony charges.

Troy Briscoe, 49, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to Assault Family Violence Strangulation with a Prior Conviction and Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More.

Briscoe was arrested on April 24, 2022, and charged with Assault. In that case, the victim reported to police that Briscoe strangled her after consuming alcohol for “a large portion of the day,” according to a release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

After posting bond Briscoe was arrested by Bryan Police on suspicion of drunk driving on June 2, 2022. His blood alcohol content at the time of this arrest was .240, three times the legal limit.

As part of the plea agreement, Briscoe pled “true” to one enhancement paragraph, enhancing the punishment range on each of the cases. The Assault Family Violence case was enhanced to a first-degree felony with a punishment range of five to 99 years, and the Driving While Intoxicated case was enhanced to a second-degree felony with a punishment range of two to 20 years.

