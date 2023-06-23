College Station and A&M Consolidated are using 7 on 7 to build chemistry

College Station and Consol prepare for 7 on 7 tournament
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Seven on seven is in full swing at Veterans Park this week.

All Bryan and College Station ISD schools are competing Friday in pool play while classes 4A and 3A were in action on Thursday.

The Cougars are familiar with the state 7 on 7 tournament. They won the title in 2018 after beating cross town rival A&M Consolidated.

College Station is led by quarterback Arrington Maiden who committed to Memphis earlier this week. They are in “pool G” along with Barbers Hill, Everman and Flower Mound Marcus.

Even though the Cougars are used to this stage, they’re using it to build chemistry.

A&M Consolidated has only missed one state 7 on 7 tournament and that was back in 2004.

They recently qualified for state this past Friday at a tournament in Midlothian. They’re lead by junior quarterback Will Hargett who is calling his own plays.

He says they take a lot of pride in making the state tournament and with a coaching change to their fall football program they want to utilize any reps they can get.

Admission is free for the tournament.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

