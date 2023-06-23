College Station Police on scene of an assault, victim with stab wounds
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is on the scene of an assault near an apartment complex on Harvey Road, across the street from Post Oak Mall.
There is a large police presence in the area. Police told KBTX a victim suffered stab wounds.
This is a developing story. We will update this story when information becomes available.
