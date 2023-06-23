College Station Police on scene of an assault, victim with stab wounds

Large police presence at The Ivy apartments on Harvey Road.
Large police presence at The Ivy apartments on Harvey Road.(MGN)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is on the scene of an assault near an apartment complex on Harvey Road, across the street from Post Oak Mall.

There is a large police presence in the area. Police told KBTX a victim suffered stab wounds.

This is a developing story. We will update this story when information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Johnson is now in the Brazos County Detention Center charged with two counts of murder.
Report: Deadly shooting may be the result of feud between neighbors in College Station
Brian Jutson remains in the Brazos County Detention Center Wednesday with a $500,000 bond.
Man remains in custody, charged with killing his wife in College Station home
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
Wind damaged a sign outside a fast food restaurant along I-45 in Leon County on Wednesday.
Wednesday’s storms tear through northern Brazos Valley, causing widespread damage
The murder happened Tuesday morning at a home on Renee Lane between Leyla Lane and Barron Road...
College Station man facing murder charge for reportedly stabbing, killing his wife

Latest News

College Station and Consol prepare for 7 on 7 tournament
“We need to join together in love and peace and harmony,” Searcy said.
Loved ones of shooting victims asking community to end gun violence
The Bryan Fire Department said common signs of dehydration include increased heart rate,...
Experts discuss how to stay safe when working outside in the heat
Many people in Leon County were left without power after a storm hit Wednesday evening.
Leon County recovering from Wednesday night storms