Divisions ll and lll wrap up 7on7 play
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Over at Veterans Park, division two and three teams wrap up 7on7 state tournament play.
Kicking off bright and early this morning was Hearne and Tidehaven in the Division 3 championship bracket.
The Eagles dropped the round one match up 18-12.
Cameron also fell in the first round with a six point loss to Somerset.
Lexington made it to the second round after a 13 point win over Eastland. The eagles then lost a close one to Sonora 27-20.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.