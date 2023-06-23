Divisions ll and lll wrap up 7on7 play

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Over at Veterans Park, division two and three teams wrap up 7on7 state tournament play.

Kicking off bright and early this morning was Hearne and Tidehaven in the Division 3 championship bracket.

The Eagles dropped the round one match up 18-12.

Cameron also fell in the first round with a six point loss to Somerset.

Lexington made it to the second round after a 13 point win over Eastland. The eagles then lost a close one to Sonora 27-20.

