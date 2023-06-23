Divisions ll and lll wrap up 7on7 play

Highlights: Division II & III 7-on-7
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Over at Veterans Park, division two and three teams wrap up 7on7 state tournament play.

Kicking off bright and early this morning was Hearne and Tidehaven in the Division 3 championship bracket.

The Eagles dropped the round one match up 18-12.

Cameron also fell in the first round with a six point loss to Somerset.

Lexington made it to the second round after a 13 point win over Eastland. The eagles then lost a close one to Sonora 27-20.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Johnson is now in the Brazos County Detention Center charged with two counts of murder.
Report: Deadly shooting may be the result of feud between neighbors in College Station
Wind damaged a sign outside a fast food restaurant along I-45 in Leon County on Wednesday.
Wednesday’s storms tear through northern Brazos Valley, causing widespread damage
Surveillance cameras caught the moment a thief broke into a Bryan woman's car and took her purse.
Bryan woman says she was targeted by thieves while leaving the bank
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
College Station Police on scene of an assault, victim with stab wounds
College Station Police on scene of an assault, victim with stab wounds

Latest News

Highlights: Division II & III 7-on-7
Highlights: Division I 7-on-7
Taylor Honored with Court Naming in Hometown
Texas A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price passed away