Exclusive: The Village, What’s The Buzz Coffee announce moves in downtown Bryan

What’s The Buzz is moving into Downtown Bryan into the space currently occupied by The Village, which is transitioning into a new arts and community center planned for the north end of Downtown Bryan.

The announcement was made Friday with News 3′s Rusty Surette on Live at Five.

As The Village approaches its 15th year downtown, owner Kristy Petty says she is transitioning her cafe into an expanded community center and arts center on the north end of Downtown Bryan that will also serve food. The new spot will be at the old Kimbell Feed building that’s located across from Blackwater Draw Brewing Company at N Main Street and W Pruitt Street.

The move is expected to be complete in Spring 2024 and the final day of The Village where it is currently located is Sunday, July 9.

Petty shared with us the special meaning of the current building and how it’s been a major focal point of her life.

“My son just graduated from high school and he was only four years old when I opened this. I have little pictures of him and his Spiderman car at the grand opening and I got married in the alley. I’ve grown up here in this building and so it’s a very special place and it’s a very big choice to not be here every morning and it’s been the hardest part of the decision as to what will come of this beautiful space,” said Petty. There’s so much good, positive energy and memories and history, but I think we have the best possible solution and I’m pretty excited.”

Not long after Petty moves out of 210 W. 26th Street next month, another business is moving in!

Rodrigo Chavez, the owner of What’s The Buzz Specialty Coffee, says he will move his retail and coffee shop into the space.

“We’re going to continue to serve the people downtown just the same way that Kristy has done for the past 15 years,” said Chavez. “Same vibe, same community-oriented business, but it will be a little bit different than what Kristy currently has, but we will do more coffee classes and we will continue to work with other smaller businesses just like we do now, and most importantly we will continue to serve amazing coffee.”

Chavez says he plans to open a second location in Bryan that will be where the roasting and distribution process will happen.

The current What’s The Buzz location on Texas Avenue in College Station is being sold and will be the future home of a scooter company.

