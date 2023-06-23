Experts discuss how to stay safe when working outside in the heat

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just days into summer, near-record heat has blanketed the state and there are no signs of it going away anytime soon.

Chris Lamb with the Bryan Fire Department says when residents see those excessive heat warnings, they need to do what they can to avoid going outside for a long period of time. He says this is especially true for those that are older.

“As we age we don’t sweat and we don’t cool off as we should and we’re also on a lot more medications that could exacerbate heat exhaustion or heat exposure,” Lamb said.

But, not everyone is able to stay inside. Including those who work in construction, farming and more.

“Linemen and people that do yard work things like that where they don’t have a choice but to be out in this heat,” he said. “The heat has been excessive this year, especially with the humidity. We’ve had a lot of heat-related calls that we’ve been going to, it’s a lot. I would say the biggest ones are people that are working out in this environment.”

But, this also includes first responders themselves.

“All of our firefighters and paramedics and everything, we always push to be hydrated. All of our units carry coolers with Gatorade and water our command vehicles carry tents that give our guys some shade in areas for prolonged incidents that we’re going to be out there for a long time. So staying hydrated it is the key,” he said. " Keep mindful of how you’re feeling by the time you start to feel bad because of the heat you’re already way behind the 8-ball and immediately get inside get in air conditioning, find some shade and drink lots of water.”

Lamb said common signs of dehydration include increased heart rate, dizziness and a lack of sweating appropriate for the heat.

