Free Music Friday: North Point Drive

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -North Point Drive joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on June 23.

North Point Drive is a country group from Dallas, Texas.

The band has released 12 songs since its inception in late 2022 and continues to release music, inspired by a love of old-school and modern country alike.

The band includes Lead Singer/Electric Guitarist Grant Petty, Acoustic Guitarist Joe Rahn, Drummer Ryan Curry, Bass Player Javerson Oliveira, and Resonator Dustin Driver.

North Point Drive will be performing at the Canteen Bar & Grill on Saturday from 7:30 - 10:30 p.m.

Grant and Joe performed the band’s song “Streets of L.A.” on First News at Four. You can hear their performance in the player below.

