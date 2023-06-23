Grimes County resident claims $3 million on Texas Lottery scratch-off

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An Iola resident hit the jackpot on a scratch-off lottery ticket, winning the top prize of three-million dollars. The lucky scratch-off was sold in Anderson at the Aurora on Highway 30. The person who bought it wants to remain anonymous.

The Texas Lottery said this was the first of four top prizes worth $3 million in this game. One scratch-off in the 500x Loteria Spectacular costs $50.

The lottery said the overall odds of winning any prize in that game are one in 3.2 million, including break-even prizes.

The owner of Aurora, Ricky Maredia, was surprised to hear his store sold the big winning ticket but adds they sell 85 varieties of scratch-offs, and people play big.

“We got a lot of big customers. We have a $100 ticket. They just come and scratch the bottom part to see if it’s winning or not. We’ve sold quite a bit of big tickets people get lucky sometimes, but not that lucky with $3 million! We sell like a $10,000, $25,000 ticket, but not the big one yet,” said Maredia.

Despite selling a big winner, Maredia’s store doesn’t get a lottery kickback. Instead, the store only gets a standard 5-percent sales commission on scratch-offs.

So the store makes $2.50 off that $50 scratch-off, no matter the prize.

The Texas Lottery tells KBTX the retailer bonus program only awards retailer bonuses for jackpot-winning tickets sold for Powerball and Mega Millions.

For the winner, if that person is a U.S. resident, the Texas Lottery Commission is required to withhold 24% for federal taxes upfront. However, based on individual tax situations, more taxes may be required at end of the year.

