I Heart Bryan expands and changes its name

All Heart Incorporated will help other communities unite through local events and initiatives
By Crystal Galny
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - I Heart Bryan is expanding and rebranding. The new name is All Heart Incorporated, with the goal of expanding all over the world.

All Heart Inc. is a nonprofit organization that is now helping other communities launch local nonprofit organizations focused on unifying communities through local events and initiatives.

All Heart Inc. will serve as the umbrella corporation as it expands to additional communities, including Bryan, College Station, Hearne and beyond.

“We believe communities are stronger when they are united and are working towards a common goal of improving their communities together,” Founder and CEO Fabi Payton said.

For more information on how you can get involved, go to allheartinc.org.

