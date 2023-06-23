Leon County recovering from Wednesday night storms

By McKenzie Farmer and Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 22, 2023
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - Many people in Leon County were left without power after a storm hit Wednesday evening.

Thursday, KBTX learned that as a result of the storm, many trees were uprooted, roofs were blown off buildings, and power lines were knocked down.

Larry Bush, the Chief of Police in Normangee said, “It just hit hard and fast when it came in. And as you can tell it went straight up 45.″

Leon County Judge Byron Ryder says that around 6,000 residents were left without power.

“It just came out of the clear blue. It didn’t look like anything like we got. And it was real quick,” said Ryder.

No injuries or deaths were reported due to the storm.

