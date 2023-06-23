Loved ones of shooting victims asking community to end gun violence

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Many in the community are working to process the loss of Curtis Ray Dickey, Jr. and Kelly Nicole Adams. Both were killed Wednesday night after a reported ongoing feud with a neighbor.

LeBrandon Searcy spoke to his cousin, Dickey, four days ago but didn’t expect that to be their last conversation.

“He got a son that’s playing football at A&M Consolidated, and he gone be pretty good and we was talking about that and how fast his son is,” Searcy said.

Searcy said his cousin was an inspiration to him. Dickey rose above his life challenges and motivated others to do the same, according to Searcy.

“His words that he last told me was you can’t win the race if you don’t keep running, so that’ll always stick to me in my heart, and he’ll always be in my heart and my mind,” Searcy said.

Marcus Turner knew both Dickey and Adams. Turner said he ran into Adams earlier in the week and the two reminisced about old times.

“My interaction with her this past week, it was like wow, I never would’ve thought that my last time talking to you was clowning in a public place, cutting up or whatever,” Turner said. “It teaches me that we have to live life as if it’s our last time.”

Turner described Adams as someone who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He remembered a time when she took care of him at a youth workshop when he was younger.

“Kelly made sure that I was well taken care of because my parents weren’t there,” Turner said.

As Dickey and Adams’ families and friends work to heal from their loss, Turner and Searcy are asking the community to end gun violence.

“We need to join together in love and peace and harmony,” Searcy said.

Turner is hosting a community prayer vigil Friday, June 23, at the Kemp-Carver Elementary gym. It’s located at 750 Bruin Trace in Bryan. It starts at 6 p.m.

“The only thing I can come up with is that, start with prayer and bring prayer back into the homes, back on our jobs, in our schools, wherever it is,” Turner said. “It’s necessary.”

