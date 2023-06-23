SEC To Hold Joint SAAC, Leadership Council Meeting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Sixty-six SEC student-athletes – including five from Texas A&M -- representing all 14 conference schools will participate in a meeting of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council to be held this weekend in Birmingham.
Representing Texas A&M at the event are: Henry Coleman III (men’s basketball), Lauren Hogan (volleyball), Jada Malone (women’s basketball), LT Overton (football) and Rylee Shufelt (equestrian).
Meeting attendees include representatives from the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), Football Leadership Council and Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Council.
During the two-day meeting, the Council will hear presentations from Blair Bloomston of Game On Nation and Will Baggett of Emergent Executives. They will engage the group on the topics of mental health and personal and professional development. The agenda also includes conversations with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and SEC Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Katie O’Neal.
The SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council provides an opportunity for SEC student-athletes to engage with campus leaders and conference office staff. Leadership Councils for football and men’s and women’s basketball, along with SAAC, provide a conduit of communication to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness and playing rules.
A list of the meeting attendees follows:
SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council Meeting Attendees
Ryan Cobbins, Alabama
Barry Evans, Alabama
Maxwell Scharnowski, Alabama
Victoria Schmer, Alabama
Devonta Smith, Alabama
Lawson Blake, Arkansas
Maryam Dauda, Arkansas
Cameron Little, Arkansas
Reilly Shaner, Arkansas
Allie Thome, Arkansas
Jackie Barrett, Auburn
Tre Donaldson, Auburn
Anna Haddock, Auburn
Malcolm Johnson Jr., Auburn
Audia Young, Auburn
Zippy Broughton, Florida
Gabriella Essix, Florida
EJ Jarvis, Florida
Alexandria Magee, Florida
Derek Wingo, Florida
Dwight Allen, Georgia
De’Mauri Flournoy, Georgia
Gracie O’Neal, Georgia
Noah Thomasson, Georgia
Jalon Walker, Georgia
Ben Damge, Kentucky
Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky
Nyah Leveretter, Kentucky
Tallulah Miller, Kentucky
Will Baker, LSU
Sierra Ballard, LSU
Sa’Myah Smith, LSU
Mollee Swift, LSU
Mekhi Wingo, LSU
Jaemyn Brakefield, Ole Miss
Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss
Jalia Lassiter, Ole Miss
Chase Rose, Ole Miss
Kennedy Todd-Williams, Ole Miss
Hayes Hammond, Mississippi State
Camerson Matthews, Mississippi State
Chris Parson, Mississippi State
Debreasha Powe, Mississippi State
Hayley Frank, Missouri
Nick Honor, Missouri
Peyton Mocco, Missouri
Romary Rifka, Missouri
Darius Robinson, Missouri
Jackson Davis, South Carolina
Taylor Fox, South Carolina
Nick Gargiulo, South Carolina
Aubryanna Hall, South Carolina
Jacobi Wright, South Carolina
Tamari Key, Tennessee
Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee
Omari Thomas, Tennessee
Mikele Vickers, Tennessee
Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M
Lauren Hogan, Texas A&M
Jada Malone, Texas A&M
LT Overton, Texas A&M
Rylee Shufelt, Texas A&M
Ethan Barr, Vanderbilt
Joslin Blair, Vanderbilt
Jada Brown, Vanderbilt
Colin Smith, Vanderbilt
