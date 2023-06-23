SEC To Hold Joint SAAC, Leadership Council Meeting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Sixty-six SEC student-athletes – including five from Texas A&M -- representing all 14 conference schools will participate in a meeting of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council to be held this weekend in Birmingham.

Representing Texas A&M at the event are: Henry Coleman III (men’s basketball), Lauren Hogan (volleyball), Jada Malone (women’s basketball), LT Overton (football) and Rylee Shufelt (equestrian).

Meeting attendees include representatives from the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), Football Leadership Council and Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Council.

During the two-day meeting, the Council will hear presentations from Blair Bloomston of Game On Nation and Will Baggett of Emergent Executives. They will engage the group on the topics of mental health and personal and professional development. The agenda also includes conversations with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and SEC Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Katie O’Neal.

The SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council provides an opportunity for SEC student-athletes to engage with campus leaders and conference office staff. Leadership Councils for football and men’s and women’s basketball, along with SAAC, provide a conduit of communication to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness and playing rules.

A list of the meeting attendees follows:

SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council Meeting Attendees

Ryan Cobbins, Alabama

Barry Evans, Alabama

Maxwell Scharnowski, Alabama

Victoria Schmer, Alabama

Devonta Smith, Alabama

Lawson Blake, Arkansas

Maryam Dauda, Arkansas

Cameron Little, Arkansas

Reilly Shaner, Arkansas

Allie Thome, Arkansas

Jackie Barrett, Auburn

Tre Donaldson, Auburn

Anna Haddock, Auburn

Malcolm Johnson Jr., Auburn

Audia Young, Auburn

Zippy Broughton, Florida

Gabriella Essix, Florida

EJ Jarvis, Florida

Alexandria Magee, Florida

Derek Wingo, Florida

Dwight Allen, Georgia

De’Mauri Flournoy, Georgia

Gracie O’Neal, Georgia

Noah Thomasson, Georgia

Jalon Walker, Georgia

Ben Damge, Kentucky

Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

Nyah Leveretter, Kentucky

Tallulah Miller, Kentucky

Will Baker, LSU

Sierra Ballard, LSU

Sa’Myah Smith, LSU

Mollee Swift, LSU

Mekhi Wingo, LSU

Jaemyn Brakefield, Ole Miss

Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss

Jalia Lassiter, Ole Miss

Chase Rose, Ole Miss

Kennedy Todd-Williams, Ole Miss

Hayes Hammond, Mississippi State

Camerson Matthews, Mississippi State

Chris Parson, Mississippi State

Debreasha Powe, Mississippi State

Hayley Frank, Missouri

Nick Honor, Missouri

Peyton Mocco, Missouri

Romary Rifka, Missouri

Darius Robinson, Missouri

Jackson Davis, South Carolina

Taylor Fox, South Carolina

Nick Gargiulo, South Carolina

Aubryanna Hall, South Carolina

Jacobi Wright, South Carolina

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee

Omari Thomas, Tennessee

Mikele Vickers, Tennessee

Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M

Lauren Hogan, Texas A&M

Jada Malone, Texas A&M

LT Overton, Texas A&M

Rylee Shufelt, Texas A&M

Ethan Barr, Vanderbilt

Joslin Blair, Vanderbilt

Jada Brown, Vanderbilt

Colin Smith, Vanderbilt

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.