Snag your spot to the Bryan Rotary Business Performance Awards Luncheon

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For nearly 30 years, the Bryan Rotary Club Business Performance Awards have recognized the 10 fastest growing firms in Brazos County.

Next week they’ll be hosting a luncheon to honor the winners.

Bryan Rotary 10 Committee Chair, Austin Bryan, stopped by The Three to share more on the event.

“What we do is recognize a lifetime achievement company that just has a long history of community involvement, great reputation, great integrity, being supportive of our community,” Bryan said.

He says it’s rewarding to the companies because of all their hard work.

“They put so much effort into building a business, putting food on the table for their employees and through all that hard work when they have success, it’s great to be recognized. They get a lot of recognition for that and they get a lot of media coverage. I think most of our previous winners will say that they received an uptick in business activity after being recognized,” Bryan said.

Tickets for the luncheon are selling quickly but there are some spots left.

It will be taking place on Wednesday June 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ice House on Main Street.

Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased online.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Johnson is now in the Brazos County Detention Center charged with two counts of murder.
Report: Deadly shooting may be the result of feud between neighbors in College Station
Wind damaged a sign outside a fast food restaurant along I-45 in Leon County on Wednesday.
Wednesday’s storms tear through northern Brazos Valley, causing widespread damage
Surveillance cameras caught the moment a thief broke into a Bryan woman's car and took her purse.
Bryan woman says she was targeted by thieves while leaving the bank
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
College Station Police on scene of an assault, victim with stab wounds
College Station Police on scene of an assault, victim with stab wounds

Latest News

Aggieland Outfitters welcomes thousands of visitors for 7 on 7 State Tournament
Aggieland Outfitters welcomes thousands of visitors for 7 on 7 State Tournament
At Wild Animal Safari™, you can meet some of nature’s most fascinating creatures–up close and...
Take a trip to the Serengeti right in your own backyard
THE THR3E(Recurring) - Bryan Rotary Club
THE THR3E(Recurring) - Aggieland Outfitters