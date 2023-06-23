Snag your spot to the Bryan Rotary Business Performance Awards Luncheon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For nearly 30 years, the Bryan Rotary Club Business Performance Awards have recognized the 10 fastest growing firms in Brazos County.

Next week they’ll be hosting a luncheon to honor the winners.

Bryan Rotary 10 Committee Chair, Austin Bryan, stopped by The Three to share more on the event.

“What we do is recognize a lifetime achievement company that just has a long history of community involvement, great reputation, great integrity, being supportive of our community,” Bryan said.

He says it’s rewarding to the companies because of all their hard work.

“They put so much effort into building a business, putting food on the table for their employees and through all that hard work when they have success, it’s great to be recognized. They get a lot of recognition for that and they get a lot of media coverage. I think most of our previous winners will say that they received an uptick in business activity after being recognized,” Bryan said.

Tickets for the luncheon are selling quickly but there are some spots left.

It will be taking place on Wednesday June 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ice House on Main Street.

Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased online.

