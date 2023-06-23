Take a trip to the Serengeti right in your own backyard

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking for something fun to do with the family this summer, take a safari through the African Plains right in your backyard.

Aggieland Safari offers up close and personal interactions with some of the world’s most fascinating creatures from the comfort of your own car.

The ladies of The Three took a tour through the Serengeti with Zookeeper Zach and Zookeeper Layne.

“Today we drove through 350 acres of pasture, 4 different pastures, 4 different groups of animals. We have bison out there, antelope, zedonks, ostriches. These are all animals that you could feed right from your window, so you lower your window, hold your food out, and they’re social enough where they come up and eat straight out of your hand,” Zookeeper Zach said.

“At Aggieland Safari, we have a lot of different opportunities to really get pretty close to the animals, safely, of course, and to interact with them. You can get that connection with the animals that you wouldn’t necessarily get at a larger, less personal facility,” Zookeeper Layne said.

Both Zach and Layne are extremely knowledgeable and passionate about the animals they take care of at the safari.

“Every day I show up, you know, I want to make the animals happy. These are captive animals, so we want to give them the best life possible. I feel like we have an amazing experience to do that. I get to work so closely and be hands on with our primates, carnivores, birds, all kinds of animals. It’s just a very unique facility,” Zookeeper Zach said.

Zookeeper Layne says he hopes visitors leave Aggieland Safari feeling inspired to protect animals.

“Really, the main purpose of any zoo or any facility like this is to connect the animals with the people that visit us because the more someone sees an animal and interacts with it and kind of forms that connection, the more they’ll care about it and the more they’ll be inclined to support causes that benefit the animals, not only here, but in the wild,” he said.

You can visit Aggieland Safari and meet the capybaras, kangaroos, giraffes, hippos, monkeys, snakes, and more every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the Destination Bryan website here.

