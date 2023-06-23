Taylor Honored with Court Naming in Hometown

MERIDIAN, Miss. – On Friday, the Meridian Parks and Recreation Department and the City of Meridian unveiled the naming of the basketball courts at Velma Young Park after Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor.

Taylor is one of the most decorated athletes to come out of Meridian, Mississippi, having competed in basketball and track & field. The Meridian High School product helped lead the basketball program to a 67-7 record and won three state titles on the track.

Taylor was named the 1997 Gatorade Player of the Year in basketball and played collegiately at Alabama (1998-01).

Taylor is entering her second year leading the Aggies. Last season, she capped off her first year with two victories in the SEC Tournament to become the first ever 13 seed to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament.

