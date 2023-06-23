TDCJ confirms two officers were assaulted by an inmate

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(piqsels)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, two officers were assaulted by an inmate at the Wynne Unit Thursday.

Robert Hurst, The Communications Officer for the TDCJ, confirmed the assault with KBTX. Hurst said both officers were treated at Huntsville Memorial Hospital and later released.

The inmate who assaulted the officers has been reassigned to another unit.

TDCJ did not identify the inmate or the officers involved or indicate if there will be new charges for the inmate.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Johnson is now in the Brazos County Detention Center charged with two counts of murder.
Report: Deadly shooting may be the result of feud between neighbors in College Station
Wind damaged a sign outside a fast food restaurant along I-45 in Leon County on Wednesday.
Wednesday’s storms tear through northern Brazos Valley, causing widespread damage
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Surveillance cameras caught the moment a thief broke into a Bryan woman's car and took her purse.
Bryan woman says she was targeted by thieves while leaving the bank
College Station Police on scene of an assault, victim with stab wounds
College Station Police on scene of an assault, victim with stab wounds

Latest News

Texas Department of Motor Vehicles experiencing statewide system issue
Bryan High and Rudder High football players to compete in 7 on 7 State Tournament
Bryan High and Rudder High football players to compete in 7 on 7 State Tournament
Friday Morning Weather Update - June 23
Highlights: 7 on 7 Thursday coverage