TDCJ confirms two officers were assaulted by an inmate

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, two officers were assaulted by an inmate at the Wynne Unit Thursday.

Robert Hurst, The Communications Officer for the TDCJ, confirmed the assault with KBTX. Hurst said both officers were treated at Huntsville Memorial Hospital and later released.

The inmate who assaulted the officers has been reassigned to another unit.

TDCJ did not identify the inmate or the officers involved or indicate if there will be new charges for the inmate.

