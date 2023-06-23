Texas A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price passed away

Terry Price Texas A&M defensive ends coach
Terry Price Texas A&M defensive ends coach(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It was confirmed through a family member that Texas A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price has died. He was 55 years old.

Price was on A&M’s football staff since 2012 working with the defensive line. He began working specifically with the defensive ends in 2015. Price also played for the Aggies from 1986-1989.

Besides his accolades on the field, Price was probably most known for being the “grill master” for the Aggies. He would regularly host a defensive lineman cookout that became a favorite for players.

Most of his successful coaching career has been at schools in the Southeastern Conference – Texas A&M (2012-present), Ole Miss (1995-98 and 2009-11) and Auburn (1999-2008) – and he’s helped his teams to earn 21 bowl berths in that time.

An excellent recruiter, Price was named a Rivals.com Top 25 recruiter in the nation in 2014, and 247Sports.com named Price the No. 12 overall recruiter in the country the same year. Price has brought five-star DL talent such as Myles Garrett (2014), Daylon Mack (2015) and Justin Madubuike (2016) to Aggieland.

Price was drafted in the 10th round of the 1990 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears. He played two seasons in the NFL for the Bears and the Miami Dolphins. Price returned to Aggieland in 1992 to finish his undergraduate degree and began his football coaching career working on Coach Slocum’s staff as a volunteer.

A four-year football letterman at Texas A&M from 1986-1989, Terry Price led the Aggies’ defensive line in tackles as both a junior and a senior while helping the Aggies to pair of conference championships during his standout career. Price earned All-Southwest Conference honors as a senior and was also named an honorable mention All-American by The Sporting News.

Price’s son, Devin, also played for the Aggies for the past three seasons as a wide receiver. Devin entered the transfer portal this offseason and committed to FAU.

