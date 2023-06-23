Texas Department of Motor Vehicles experiencing statewide system issue

(KOSA)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A systemwide issue is affecting all Texas Department of Motor Vehicles locations.

According to a notice from the Brazos County Tax office, TxDMV is experiencing what they call a “significant technical event.”

As a result of the issue the office is not able to process motor vehicle registrations or title services, additionally, the office is unable to access any records during the recovery process.

The issue is impacting H-E-B and Kroger locations that contract to provide vehicle registration services.

The Brazos County Tax Office put out a statement saying they will remain open Friday, despite the technical problem.

The Brazos County Tax Office is open to serve the public for all property tax purposes, but will not be able to assist the public with motor vehicle questions or transactions until at least Monday, June 26th. For additional information, please contact the tax office at 979-775-9930.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Johnson is now in the Brazos County Detention Center charged with two counts of murder.
Report: Deadly shooting may be the result of feud between neighbors in College Station
Wind damaged a sign outside a fast food restaurant along I-45 in Leon County on Wednesday.
Wednesday’s storms tear through northern Brazos Valley, causing widespread damage
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Surveillance cameras caught the moment a thief broke into a Bryan woman's car and took her purse.
Bryan woman says she was targeted by thieves while leaving the bank
College Station Police on scene of an assault, victim with stab wounds
College Station Police on scene of an assault, victim with stab wounds

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
TDCJ confirms two officers were assaulted by an inmate
Bryan High and Rudder High football players to compete in 7 on 7 State Tournament
Bryan High and Rudder High football players to compete in 7 on 7 State Tournament
Friday Morning Weather Update - June 23
Highlights: 7 on 7 Thursday coverage