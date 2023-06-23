Texas Department of Motor Vehicles experiencing statewide system issue

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A systemwide issue is affecting all Texas Department of Motor Vehicles locations.

According to a notice from the Brazos County Tax office, TxDMV is experiencing what they call a “significant technical event.”

As a result of the issue the office is not able to process motor vehicle registrations or title services, additionally, the office is unable to access any records during the recovery process.

The issue is impacting H-E-B and Kroger locations that contract to provide vehicle registration services.

The Brazos County Tax Office put out a statement saying they will remain open Friday, despite the technical problem.

“The Brazos County Tax Office is open to serve the public for all property tax purposes, but will not be able to assist the public with motor vehicle questions or transactions until at least Monday, June 26th. For additional information, please contact the tax office at 979-775-9930.”

