Treat of the Day: Nationally ranked cornhole player

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Austin Waskow, a recent graduate of Rudder High School, recently competed in the Texas State Cornhole Tournament.

Waskow placed 9th overall in the Open Division Singles and 5th overall in the Open Division Doubles.

Last December, he placed 2nd overall in the Singles Division at the National High School Cornhole Championships in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Waskow will compete in a pro qualifier at the end of the month to become a National Cornhole Professional.

