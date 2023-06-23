Treat of the Day: Nationally ranked cornhole player

Austin Waskow will compete in a pro qualifier at the end of the month.
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Austin Waskow, a recent graduate of Rudder High School, recently competed in the Texas State Cornhole Tournament.

Waskow placed 9th overall in the Open Division Singles and 5th overall in the Open Division Doubles.

Last December, he placed 2nd overall in the Singles Division at the National High School Cornhole Championships in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Waskow will compete in a pro qualifier at the end of the month to become a National Cornhole Professional.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Johnson is now in the Brazos County Detention Center charged with two counts of murder.
Report: Deadly shooting may be the result of feud between neighbors in College Station
Wind damaged a sign outside a fast food restaurant along I-45 in Leon County on Wednesday.
Wednesday’s storms tear through northern Brazos Valley, causing widespread damage
Surveillance cameras caught the moment a thief broke into a Bryan woman's car and took her purse.
Bryan woman says she was targeted by thieves while leaving the bank
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
College Station Police on scene of an assault, victim with stab wounds
College Station Police on scene of an assault, victim with stab wounds

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Nationally ranked cornhole player
Treat of the Day: Bryan Police give an inside look into its cadet training
Bryan Police Cadet Training
Treat of the Day: Bryan Police gives an inside look into its cadet training
Treat of the Day: Sensory-friendly swim days available each Wednesday at Sadie Thomas Pool