Tropical Storm Cindy forms in the open Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - To the east of Tropical Storm Bret is now the slightly weaker, and more northbound Cindy. Cindy has overcome some unfavorable upper level winds and dry air to continue to organize into a tropical storm.

By Sunday, Cindy is forecast to move under the influence of an upper-level trough extending from the central Atlantic to the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The increasing deep-layer shear associated with this feature is likely to cause the small cyclone to weaken early next week, and the official NHC forecast shows Cindy degenerating to a 30-kt remnant low by day 5.

At the moment, Cindy is not expected to interact with the northern Leeward Islands, though it may bring some higher seas to the area. With continued weakening forecast, it is not currently expected to impact the Lower 48 of the United States.

