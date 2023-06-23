Tropical Storm Cindy forms in the open Atlantic

TD4 has strengthened to Tropical Storm Cindy late Thursday evening in the tropical Atlantic
TD4 has strengthened to Tropical Storm Cindy late Thursday evening in the tropical Atlantic(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - To the east of Tropical Storm Bret is now the slightly weaker, and more northbound Cindy. Cindy has overcome some unfavorable upper level winds and dry air to continue to organize into a tropical storm.

At the moment, Cindy is not expected to interact with the northern Leeward Islands, though it may bring some higher seas to the area. With continued weakening forecast, it is not currently expected to impact the Lower 48 of the United States.

