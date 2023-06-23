Two girls will be the first ever to represent Madison County at Miss Texas & Miss Teen Texas

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two girls from Madison County will soon hit the road to compete for Miss Texas and Miss Teen Texas the last week of June.

This is making pageant history.

Zailey Crocker and Maddey Hennesey are the first ever to represent Madison County at Miss Texas and Miss Teen Texas.

This has taken a lot of dedication and hard work for the girls to get this far.

“It takes months and months of preparation,” Hennesey said.

“It takes a lot of training,” Crocker said. “I have a pageant coach. She is amazing. She tells me how to walk, how we need to stand, and how we need to talk in certain interviews which prepares me for times even in the real world.”

There will be four parts of the upcoming competition: Private Interview, Talent, Evening Gown, and fitness.

You can support these girls by being a local sponsor or by voting for them as “People’s Choice”. You can vote for Maddey here or Zailey here.

It’s $1 per vote with the Top 2 winners selected to compete as a Semi-Finalist (Top 12) on finals night. Voting will close Thursday night, June 29 at midnight.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Johnson is now in the Brazos County Detention Center charged with two counts of murder.
Report: Deadly shooting may be the result of feud between neighbors in College Station
Brian Jutson remains in the Brazos County Detention Center Wednesday with a $500,000 bond.
Man remains in custody, charged with killing his wife in College Station home
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
Wind damaged a sign outside a fast food restaurant along I-45 in Leon County on Wednesday.
Wednesday’s storms tear through northern Brazos Valley, causing widespread damage
The murder happened Tuesday morning at a home on Renee Lane between Leyla Lane and Barron Road...
College Station man facing murder charge for reportedly stabbing, killing his wife

Latest News

The Bryan Fire Department said common signs of dehydration include increased heart rate,...
Experts discuss how to stay safe when working outside in the heat
Many people in Leon County were left without power after a storm hit Wednesday evening.
Leon County recovering from Wednesday night storms
Leon County recovering from Wednesday night storms
US Congressman Michael McCaul
Focus at Four: Congressman Michael McCaul provides international update