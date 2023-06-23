FM 2818 ramp closure in College Station to last several months

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced a traffic change impacting FM 2818 and FM 2154.

It will begin Sunday, June 25 at 6 p.m. and the change will remain in place for an estimated four months.

TxDOT contractor Knife River Corporation will close the flyover ramp from southbound FM 2818 to southbound FM 2154.

Lanes will be shifted from their current configuration on FM 2818, Harvey Mitchell Pkwy, between Holleman Drive and Wellborn Road, but lanes on FM 2818 and FM 2154 will remain open after the traffic switch.

Traffic that usually drives south on FM 2818 to exit for FM 2154 southbound should detour using FM 2347, George Bush Drive, to get to FM 2154 southbound, according to TxDOT.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes during the transition period Sunday because traffic may be impacted.

This operation is part of the larger TxDOT FM 2818 project from north of FM 60 to FM 2154 that will convert the corridor to a “Super Street” design.

