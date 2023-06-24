A&M Consolidated comes up short in 5A 7-on-7 Championship game

For the first time in 7-on-7 history, all Bryan College Station high schools made it to the...
For the first time in 7-on-7 history, all Bryan College Station high schools made it to the Division I championship bracket.(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in 7-on-7 history, all Bryan College Station high schools made it to the Division I championship bracket.

A&M would make it the farthest out of all area teams. The Tigers dropped the championship game to Round Rock 26-13.

College Station lost to Arlington Seguin also 26-13 and Bryan High and Rudder both lost in their opening round games Saturday morning.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Price Texas A&M defensive ends coach
Texas A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price passed away
Texas Lottery
Grimes County resident claims $3 million on Texas Lottery scratch-off
What’s The Buzz is moving into the space currently occupied by The Village, which is...
Exclusive: The Village, What’s The Buzz Coffee announce moves in downtown Bryan
Charles Johnson is now in the Brazos County Detention Center charged with two counts of murder.
Report: Deadly shooting may be the result of feud between neighbors in College Station
College Station Police on scene of an assault, victim with stab wounds
College Station Police on scene of an assault, victim with stab wounds

Latest News

Highlights: Division II & III 7-on-7
Highlights: Division I 7-on-7
Taylor Honored with Court Naming in Hometown
Texas A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price passed away