A&M Consolidated comes up short in 5A 7-on-7 Championship game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in 7-on-7 history, all Bryan College Station high schools made it to the Division I championship bracket.

A&M would make it the farthest out of all area teams. The Tigers dropped the championship game to Round Rock 26-13.

College Station lost to Arlington Seguin also 26-13 and Bryan High and Rudder both lost in their opening round games Saturday morning.

