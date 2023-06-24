Bryan, College Station encouraging residents to be mindful of water use heading into summer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Temperatures rising usually means more water is being used.

As temperatures in the Brazos Valley climbed last week, so did the demand for water.

“Just in the past week, our average daily water was around 13 million gallons a day,” Jennifer Nations, with the City of College Station, said. “This week it jumped up to 17 million gallons a day.”

With Bryan, College Station and Texas A&M University all using the same source of water, Nations says it’s going to take all of us to conserve it.

“It’s a bunch of straws in the same soda. That’s the only source that we have and will probably be the only source we have going into the future,” she said.

So far this summer, Nations and Bryan Public Works Director Jason Barfknecth say the demand is not as high as it was this time last year.

“April and May for us have been lower than it was last year,” Barfknecth said.

The cities are crediting spring-time rain for the improvement compared to 2022.

“Last year we set a record month of over 600 million gallons a day. Our previous high was in the 500s,” said Barfknecth.

Although the water supply appears to be good at this time, Bryan and College Station are encouraging residents to still conserve water by running watering their lawns only three times a week and not running it during daytime hours.

