College Station Utilities enters contract for a text notification system

If there are CSU Electric customers that have been without power for four hours or more — and...
If there are CSU Electric customers that have been without power for four hours or more — and still do not have power — call the CSU Hotline back at 855-528-4278.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has entered a contract to send text message alerts through College Station Utilities called TextPower.

This service will be used to notify customers about any planned or unplanned power outages.

The alerts will provide real-time communication for customers. It will also create a line of communication for customers to improve efficiency and accuracy.

“It’s two-way so we’ll send them a notification like, ‘We know your powers out, crews are on the way.’ If we have an estimated time, we can put that in there. Also, some of the feeder is back and somebody’s not back on then it’ll be a way for them to text back to us that they’re still out,” Pat McIntyre, CSU Energy Coordinator, said.

Residents can expect the service to be up and running by the fall.

The City of College Station will release information to customers looking to get signed up before the program is implemented.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Johnson is now in the Brazos County Detention Center charged with two counts of murder.
Report: Deadly shooting may be the result of feud between neighbors in College Station
Wind damaged a sign outside a fast food restaurant along I-45 in Leon County on Wednesday.
Wednesday’s storms tear through northern Brazos Valley, causing widespread damage
Surveillance cameras caught the moment a thief broke into a Bryan woman's car and took her purse.
Bryan woman says she was targeted by thieves while leaving the bank
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
College Station Police on scene of an assault, victim with stab wounds
College Station Police on scene of an assault, victim with stab wounds

Latest News

Scott Sheppard will represent the region at its annual statewide awards program.
Huntsville ISD superintendent receives regional recognition
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Community members remember victims of violence at prayer vigil