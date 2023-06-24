College Station Utilities enters contract for a text notification system

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has entered a contract to send text message alerts through College Station Utilities called TextPower.

This service will be used to notify customers about any planned or unplanned power outages.

The alerts will provide real-time communication for customers. It will also create a line of communication for customers to improve efficiency and accuracy.

“It’s two-way so we’ll send them a notification like, ‘We know your powers out, crews are on the way.’ If we have an estimated time, we can put that in there. Also, some of the feeder is back and somebody’s not back on then it’ll be a way for them to text back to us that they’re still out,” Pat McIntyre, CSU Energy Coordinator, said.

Residents can expect the service to be up and running by the fall.

The City of College Station will release information to customers looking to get signed up before the program is implemented.

