Community members remember victims of violence at prayer vigil

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Leaders held a prayer vigil Friday night in an effort to bring residents out and send a message about recent violence in the community.

Marcus Turner is a Pastor, but more importantly, he says he is a member of the Brazos Valley community. Following incidents of gun violence, domestic abuse and anger toward neighbors, Turner said he had to do something.

“We have our family love, we have our individual thing, but we have lost the zeal and love for our community,” he said. When hearing about violence in his community, “the word disgusted comes to mind and I only use that word because it brings such an ill feeling in my stomach to know that possibly I could walk out my door and something could happen to me, and my children or someone that I I’m connected to.”

Turner says this is just the beginning of his fight to end violence.

“We’re not intimidated. We’re here to stand. We’re not going anywhere and it’s not the first time it’s not gonna be the last time we’re gonna continue until we see the change happening in the Brazos Valley,” he said. “Be mindful that what you’re doing in the heat of the moment could be everlasting consequences for everyone and it’s not okay, we have to do better.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.