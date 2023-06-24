Huntsville ISD superintendent receives regional recognition

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The leader of Huntsville ISD has been named the 2023 Region 6 Superintendent of the Year.

Scott Sheppard will represent the region at its annual statewide awards program.

The Texas Superintendent of the Year program recognizes exemplary superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership in public school administration.

Recipients are chosen for their strong leadership skills, dedication to improving the quality of education in their districts, and commitment to public support and involvement in education.

Sheppard has over 34 years of experience in education and has been with Huntsville ISD for the last five years.

